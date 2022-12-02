Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.3% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 303,656 shares valued at $20,129,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,616,902. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.