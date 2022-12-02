Binance USD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.49 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $22.16 billion and $6.49 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 22,158,529,771 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

