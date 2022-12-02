Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Acquired by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,923 shares during the quarter. Bilibili accounts for approximately 0.6% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Bilibili worth $14,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 13.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BILI. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $25.60 to $22.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.45.

Bilibili Stock Up 15.9 %

NASDAQ BILI traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,487,116. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 40.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Further Reading

