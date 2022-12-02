Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $27.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.19.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Beyond Meat stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 86.35% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 24.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

