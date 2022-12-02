Berenberg Bank Raises WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Price Target to GBX 2,000

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,900 ($22.73) to GBX 2,000 ($23.93) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SMWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,930 ($23.09) to GBX 1,900 ($22.73) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on WH Smith from GBX 2,180 ($26.08) to GBX 1,975 ($23.63) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,840 ($22.01) to GBX 1,390 ($16.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,944.17 ($23.26).

Shares of SMWH opened at GBX 1,407 ($16.83) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,941.23. WH Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 1,110 ($13.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,730 ($20.70). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,273.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,395.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Marion Sears acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($16.74) per share, with a total value of £20,985 ($25,104.68). In related news, insider Marion Sears acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($16.74) per share, with a total value of £20,985 ($25,104.68). Also, insider Annette Court acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,393 ($16.66) per share, for a total transaction of £41,790 ($49,994.02).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

