Berenberg Bank Cuts Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Price Target to €27.00

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €30.00 ($30.93) to €27.00 ($27.84) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FLMNF. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from €41.00 ($42.27) to €37.00 ($38.14) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

FLMNF stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

