Berenberg Bank Boosts AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Price Target to GBX 3,225

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,113 ($37.24) to GBX 3,225 ($38.58) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AVEVA Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut AVEVA Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.09) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,675 ($32.00) to GBX 2,750 ($32.90) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Investec cut AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVEVA Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,773.89.

AVEVA Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $37.06 on Monday. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $43.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

