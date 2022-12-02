Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.08. Bengal Energy shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 15,223 shares changing hands.
Bengal Energy Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
About Bengal Energy
Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It principally holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.
