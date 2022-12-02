Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2022

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYFGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLWYF. HSBC downgraded Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($31.58) to GBX 2,660 ($31.82) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bellway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,273.00.

Bellway Price Performance

OTCMKTS BLWYF remained flat at $18.30 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. Bellway has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

About Bellway

(Get Rating)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.