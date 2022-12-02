Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLWYF. HSBC downgraded Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($31.58) to GBX 2,660 ($31.82) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bellway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,273.00.

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Price Performance

OTCMKTS BLWYF remained flat at $18.30 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. Bellway has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.