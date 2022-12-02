Beldex Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $131.71 million and $1.86 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,278.84 or 0.07528037 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00035275 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00076506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00060743 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000384 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024383 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.