Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $131.27 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $131.27 million and $2.12 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,274.08 or 0.07518584 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00035383 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00076800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00060428 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

