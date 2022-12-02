Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Update

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the October 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Beazley Stock Performance

Beazley stock remained flat at $7.79 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. Beazley has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

Get Beazley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($9.99) to GBX 840 ($10.05) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 720 ($8.61) to GBX 750 ($8.97) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Beazley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HSBC raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.57.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.