Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) vs. Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Beauty Health and Pulse Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 0 2 6 0 2.75 Pulse Biosciences 0 3 0 0 2.00

Beauty Health currently has a consensus target price of $21.14, indicating a potential upside of 94.51%. Pulse Biosciences has a consensus target price of $11.17, indicating a potential upside of 478.58%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than Beauty Health.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Beauty Health has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

78.6% of Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health 6.73% 1.06% 0.28% Pulse Biosciences -2,866.34% -290.24% -112.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beauty Health and Pulse Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $260.09 million 5.98 -$375.11 million ($0.33) -32.94 Pulse Biosciences $1.42 million 50.60 -$63.66 million ($2.03) -0.95

Pulse Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beauty Health. Beauty Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulse Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Beauty Health beats Pulse Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

