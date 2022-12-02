Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) vs. Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY) Critical Review

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) and Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and Luxottica Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch + Lomb 1.54% 4.59% 3.21% Luxottica Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bausch + Lomb and Luxottica Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch + Lomb 0 4 10 0 2.71 Luxottica Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.72%. Given Bausch + Lomb’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bausch + Lomb is more favorable than Luxottica Group.

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and Luxottica Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch + Lomb $3.77 billion 1.44 $182.00 million N/A N/A Luxottica Group $10.34 billion 2.62 $1.17 billion $2.29 24.37

Luxottica Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bausch + Lomb.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Bausch + Lomb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Luxottica Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.0% of Luxottica Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bausch + Lomb beats Luxottica Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye. The Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals segment offers proprietary and generic pharmaceutical products for post-operative treatments, as well as for the treatment of eye conditions, such as glaucoma, ocular hypertension, and retinal diseases; and contact lenses for therapeutic use. The Surgical segment provides tools and technologies for the treatment of cataracts, and vitreous and retinal eye conditions; and intraocular lenses and delivery systems, phacoemulsification equipment, and other surgical instruments and devices. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About Luxottica Group

Luxottica Group S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fashion, luxury, sports, and performance eyewear worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution, and Retail Distribution. The Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution segment engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of proprietary and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses. This segment offers its products under proprietary brands, such as Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol, Oliver Peoples, Alain Mikli, Arnette, and Vogue Eyewear; and licensed brands, including Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani, Armani Exchange, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Bulgari, Chanel, Coach, Dolce&Gabbana, DKNY, Michael Kors, Paul Smith Spectacles, Prada, Miu Miu, Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren, Ralph, Starck Eyes, Tiffany & Co, Tory Burch, Valentino, Versace, and Ferrari. The Retail Distribution segment operates prescription eyewear stores primarily under its retail brands, including LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, Pearle Vision, OPSM, Laubman & Pank, GMO, David Clulow, Salmoiraghi & Viganò, Ray-Ban, Oakley and Vault, Oliver Peoples, Alain Mikli, Ilori Optical, and Optical Shop of Aspen; and licensed brands, such as Sears Optical and Target Optical. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 9,000 stores. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. As of October 1, 2018, Luxottica Group S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica.

