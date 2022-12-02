Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s current price.

Black Knight Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BKI stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.85. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Knight

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Black Knight by 212.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 78.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 356.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

