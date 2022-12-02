Barclays Raises WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $55.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

WSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $48.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

