Barclays Boosts Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $36.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 14.08% from the company’s current price.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

ARMK stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Aramark had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Aramark by 23.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Aramark by 20.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,984,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Aramark by 50.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,137,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after buying an additional 383,272 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Aramark by 115.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the period.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

