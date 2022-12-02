Barclays Begins Coverage on Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.03) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 101 ($1.21) to GBX 85 ($1.02) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,805. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

