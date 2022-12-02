Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$151.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BMO. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$150.94.

BMO stock traded up C$1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting C$134.55. The company had a trading volume of 854,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,662. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$113.73 and a 52-week high of C$154.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$125.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.07.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported C$3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.10 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.0800011 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

