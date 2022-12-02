Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 1.0548 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.

Bank of Montreal has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years. Bank of Montreal has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $10.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BMO traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average of $96.97. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $122.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Desjardins cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 104.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.