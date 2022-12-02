Bank of America Boosts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$100.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by research analysts at Bank of America from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a C$100.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Kaufman Brothers lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$100.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$100.75.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD stock traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$92.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,312. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$86.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$86.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$77.27 and a 1-year high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

