Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Trading 1.5% Higher

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 162.60 ($1.95). 731,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,055,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.20 ($1.92).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £496.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 166.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.22.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

