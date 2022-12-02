Baby Doge Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.12 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $171.49 million and $4.12 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $3,720,226.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

