B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Price Performance

BOLSY stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

About B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

(Get Rating)

Bsm Supervisao De Mercados operates as a subsidiary of B3 SA – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

