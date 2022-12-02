B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Price Performance
BOLSY stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $10.60.
About B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (BOLSY)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for B3 S.A. - Brasil Bolsa Balcão Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B3 S.A. - Brasil Bolsa Balcão and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.