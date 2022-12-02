AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AZEK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. AZEK has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.91 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 717.9% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in AZEK by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.