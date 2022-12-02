Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Short Interest Update

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,754 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,867,000 after buying an additional 248,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,932,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after buying an additional 386,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,029,000 after buying an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.82. 5,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 127.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.68 and its 200-day moving average is $126.75.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

