AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXAHY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AXA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of AXA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AXA from €31.50 ($32.47) to €32.50 ($33.51) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AXA from €30.00 ($30.93) to €32.00 ($32.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($29.90) to €30.50 ($31.44) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

AXA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $28.71 on Friday. AXA has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

