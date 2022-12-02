AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Short Interest Update

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the October 31st total of 210,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
In other news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $1,077,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,118.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 2,093.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.
