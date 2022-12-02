AVINOC Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, AVINOC has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One AVINOC token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001236 BTC on major exchanges. AVINOC has a total market capitalization of $81.87 million and $720,919.81 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,122.75 or 0.06599121 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00509742 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,275.06 or 0.31004928 BTC.

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC’s genesis date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVINOC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

