Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 395 ($4.73) and last traded at GBX 402.50 ($4.82). 8,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 21,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($4.90).

Avingtrans Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 399.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 428.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36. The firm has a market cap of £126.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,950.00.

Get Avingtrans alerts:

Avingtrans Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.60. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.