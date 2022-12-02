Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Short Interest Update

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $78,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

About Avidity Biosciences

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $11.56. 43,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,395. The firm has a market cap of $629.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.71. Avidity Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

