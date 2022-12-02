AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the October 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 225.0 days.

AVEVA Group Price Performance

Shares of AVEVF stock remained flat at $37.06 during trading on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AVEVF. Stifel Nicolaus cut AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group cut AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Investec cut AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AVEVA Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut AVEVA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.09) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,773.89.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.