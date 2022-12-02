AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVB. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.26.
AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of AVB opened at $174.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $158.35 and a one year high of $259.05.
About AvalonBay Communities
As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").
