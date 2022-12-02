Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Reaches $4.03 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $13.00 or 0.00076804 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.03 billion and $150.67 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00060264 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00024010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000289 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000270 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 310,101,859 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

