Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Reaches $4.03 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $13.00 or 0.00076804 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.03 billion and $150.67 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00060264 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001406 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000382 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010461 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00024010 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005365 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000134 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 310,101,859 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
