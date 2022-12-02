AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given New $2,800.00 Price Target at Stephens

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stephens to $2,800.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,533.00 to $2,792.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,494.40.

AutoZone stock traded up $18.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,571.59. 152,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,240. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,375.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,213.82.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $35.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone will post 125.33 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

