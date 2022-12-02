Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Sets New 12-Month High at $264.95

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $264.95 and last traded at $264.14, with a volume of 3947536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $257.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $111.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.