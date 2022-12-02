Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Shares Down 1%

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.22). Approximately 154,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 265,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.23).

Augmentum Fintech Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £182.05 million and a PE ratio of 300.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.68.

Get Augmentum Fintech alerts:

Insider Activity at Augmentum Fintech

In related news, insider William Russell bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £63,700 ($76,205.29).

Augmentum Fintech Company Profile

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Augmentum Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmentum Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.