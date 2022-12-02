Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Auddia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUUD. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Auddia by 4,981.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Auddia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Auddia in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Auddia by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 183,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 36,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Auddia in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auddia Trading Up 9.7 %

NASDAQ AUUD opened at $1.19 on Friday. Auddia has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

