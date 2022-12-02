Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Daniel S. Kelly Sells 2,343 Shares

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Atkore Stock Up 1.9 %
ATKR traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.47. The company had a trading volume of 500,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $126.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.30. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.22.
Institutional Trading of Atkore
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Atkore by 684.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 3,577.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 169.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Atkore Company Profile
Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
