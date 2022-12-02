ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY – Get Rating) were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.77 and last traded at $26.77. Approximately 2,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 11,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPY. UBS Group AG grew its position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF by 2,085.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

