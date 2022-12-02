Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ASUR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software Price Performance

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 20.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 3.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 118.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 33.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.