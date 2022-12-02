Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Down 24.9% in November

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 106,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 9.5 %
Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday.
Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics Company Profile
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
