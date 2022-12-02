Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Down 24.9% in November

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 106,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 9.5 %

Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 27.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

