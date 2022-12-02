ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 660 by Credit Suisse Group

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 660 ($7.90) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 800 ($9.57) price objective on ASOS in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.48) price target on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.17) price target on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($14.95) price target on ASOS in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.36) price target on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,299.58 ($15.55).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 643.50 ($7.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £643.60 million and a P/E ratio of 2,075.81. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 459.90 ($5.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,580.99 ($30.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 613.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 866.68.

In other news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.69), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($32,868.58). In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($315,253.02). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.69), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($32,868.58).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

