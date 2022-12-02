Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.
Ashford Stock Up 3.9 %
NYSE:AINC opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.08. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
