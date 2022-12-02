Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Short Interest Down 35.0% in November

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Asante Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGOF remained flat at 0.87 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.04. Asante Gold has a 52-week low of 0.72 and a 52-week high of 1.80.
Asante Gold Company Profile
