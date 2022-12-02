Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Lowered to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASAN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.98.

ASAN stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. Asana has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $95.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Asana will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 33,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,992,000 after purchasing an additional 94,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

