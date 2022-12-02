Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 4.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTW. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 15.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

