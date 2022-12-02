Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €3.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($3.61) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.39) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Warburg Research set a €3.80 ($3.92) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.20) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.95) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.06) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Aroundtown Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €2.33 ($2.40) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €1.73 ($1.79) and a 12-month high of €5.74 ($5.92). The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €2.98.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

