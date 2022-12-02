ARMOR (ARMOR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10,417.12

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. ARMOR has a market cap of $383,531.81 and approximately $10,417.12 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One ARMOR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

