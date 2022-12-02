Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Position Raised by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 44.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 26.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after purchasing an additional 156,665 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $250,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,126,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $416,778.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $44,896.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,126,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,932,281 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.32.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $135.29 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.